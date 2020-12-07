New Temporary Parking Zones Coming To Downtown Brighton

By Jessica Mathews





Residents and visitors should be on the lookout for new temporary parking zones that have been set up throughout downtown Brighton.



City Council recently approved up to 50% of on-street parking to be designated temporary parking for food pickup or quick stops to local merchants on both Main Street and Grand River. The action was taken in light of the recent shutdown. The goal is to help merchants and reduce worry and anxiety over decreased business by increasing on street temporary parking for carry out and quick stops. The temporary parking spaces are expected to make their debut later this month. City staff was said to have worked with feedback from Council to find the best and most efficient use of the spaces. The new signs are bright neon orange and read “15 minute parking – loading and unloading zone”.



City Management Assistant Henry Outlaw recently delivered an update at a virtual Council meeting. Outlaw said he was happy to report that after working with Main Street business owners, members of the public and various council liaisons; they have a plan in place. He says they’re expecting delivery of some of the signs and bases within the next week and are hoping to have everything fully implemented by December 11th.



Meeting minutes reflected that Council wanted to ensure business owners speak with their employees and ask that they leave parking on Main Street and Grand River for customers.