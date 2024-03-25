Downtown Brighton Offers Kid-Friendly Staycation Activities

March 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Looking for something to do locally this Spring Break and Easter? About three dozen businesses in downtown Brighton are participating in a week-long scavenger hunt.



"You get the clue sheets from us and then you walk up and down Main Street and pair businesses with book covers," says Kelly Blazo at 2 Dandelions Book Shop.



"We have pencils. We have everything. You just show up and get your sheets. When you're all done, you bring it back for a little prize."



2 Dandelions also is hosting a special spider story time Tuesday, along with a pajamas reading event, kid's yoga, book bingo and family story time this week.



"We're hoping for great weather. People can come and enjore the streetscape," Blazo added.



Click the link below for information on how to RSVP or register for these activities.