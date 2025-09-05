Dove Lake Estates Project Gains Final Approval In Green Oak Township

September 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A high-end lakefront housing project in Green Oak Township has received final approvals.



The Board of Trustees met Wednesday and granted final PUD Approval for Dove Lake Estates – a residential planned unit development. A separate resolution for the development of wastewater facilities was also approved.



The project dates back to 2021 and will feature 37 new single-family units on a vacant parcel between 12 Mile Road and Dixboro Roads that’s currently zoned rural estates. It totals 108-acres.



Dove Lake is a spring-fed, mostly-all-sports lake that’s 50-feet deep. There’s boating but no jet skis permitted. A private road to the back of the site connects through 12 Mile Road and Kensington Road.



Township officials earlier commented it was a great use of the property and much preferred to what was being initially proposed back around 2005 that consisted of a commercial development and around 300 homes.



Developer/Owner Tom Schroder told WHMI it was an old abandoned industrial site that he bought around six years ago and re-purposed into a lakefront home community, similar to a small Hidden Lake development. There are 15 homes on the property currently, which were developed and built as lot parcels on the east and south side.



Schroder said plans submitted were the same as what received preliminary approval back in 2021. He said the new project preserves a considerable amount of open space, and there will be a walking trail.



Construction will be starting up soon on the first phase of 14 homes at the end of Kensington Court. Once those are done and partially sold, they’ll begin on the balance of the lots.



All are walk-out, lakefront lots with homes to be in the 2,500 to 3,000-square-foot range – not counting the walkout basements with three-car garage minimum. Schroder said he suspects prices will starts in the $900,000 range, but likely well over $1 (m) million depending on extras such as finished basements or fancy decks.



Schroder said people will also be able to use a preferred builder or choose their own builder for a more custom home and to perhaps get a little more value with that option. He noted there’s been a lot of interest from “empty nesters”.



When it comes to affordable housing, Schroder said it’s not really possible to do an affordable housing development anymore with all of the requirements and restrictions because it gets really expensive and takes such a long time.



There was little opposition to project when initially proposed but some surfaced this year from current homeowners about density and traffic. Schroder asserted that all were well aware the new development would be going in, and acknowledged so in paperwork.



With potential overcrowding on the lake, Schroder pointed out there will be 50-some homes and not everyone has boats. He said it will be more than what is now but in his opinion, not overcrowded, and the lake can support the project.



Completion of the first phase is anticipated next spring or early summer.



More information about the project is available in the provided links.