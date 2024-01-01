Man Who Pointed Laser At MSP Helicopter Sentenced

January 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged with a felony for pointing a laser beam at a Michigan State Police helicopter has been sentenced.



Douglas Alan Fleury of Madison Heights, who was 44-years-old at the time, was charged with a single count of flying a beam of light or energy aimed at a plane or train. He pleaded guilty in October and was later sentenced to three days in jail, with credit for three served. Fleury was also ordered to serve 11 months of probation.



The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred the evening of May 16th, 2023 where the defendant pointed a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter as it flew over Highland Township.



A pilot spotted a bright green laser pointed directly at their helicopter mid-flight. The chopper was conducting a training exercise over the area of a Highland Township residential area near Hickory Ridge and Clyde Roads. Once the pilot identified the location of the laser, he was able to direct officers on the ground to the residence and exact window from which the laser was being pointed.



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said "Pointing a laser at any moving vehicle is extremely dangerous. Criminal charges are necessary when someone recklessly endangers the lives of others."



The charge is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years and/or a fine up to $10,000.



Court records showed zero restitution was ordered for Fleury and noted the goals of probation were reformation and to reduce the risk of recidivism.