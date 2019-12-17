Longtime Genoa Twp. Official Resigns

December 17, 2019

After 26 years of serving the community, a Genoa Township official has decided to resign.



On Monday, Township Board members "reluctantly" accepted the resignation of Douglas Brown who first served on the Zoning Board of Appeals, and then on the Planning Commission. Brown served from 1984 to 1994, then took a nine year hiatus before serving again from 2003 to 2019. In a letter to the township dated December 2nd, Brown expressed his thanks to officials and the community for putting their trust in him. He says the time has come for him to withdraw from his duties and tendered his resignation effective December 31st.



The Board honored Brown at their recent meeting with a proclamation recognizing his service and leadership. It was noted that Brown has provided excellent civic engagement during his tenure, and has had a positive impact on the development of the community. The resolution also states that Brown’s performance has always characterized an obvious dedication to civic involvement and concern for community members.



Following Brown’s recognition, the Board appointed resident Glynnis McBain to the remainder of his term, which expires June 30th of 2021. (DK)