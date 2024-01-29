Howell Man Named Semi-Finalist For James Beard Award

January 29, 2024

A local man has again been named a semi-finalist for the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.



The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards.



The awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where everyone can thrive.



The 2024 Restaurant and Chef semi-finalists are recognized across 22 categories.



Among them is Doug Hewitt of Howell, who is the executive chef at both Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails and Freya in Detroit. He’s a semi-finalist in the Best Chef Great Lakes category that includes Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.



In 2023, Hewitt was a James Beard Semifinalist in the Outstanding Restaurateurs category. He’s worked at various restaurants and establishments all over Michigan, including some locally, and is a Howell High School graduate. He’s said to enjoy utilizing local ingredients to create seasonal and innovative dishes.



Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 3rd. Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10th at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.