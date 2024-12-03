Double Your Donation to LACASA on Giving Tuesday

December 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



LACASA Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing hope and healing to victims and survivors of interpersonal violence, is doubly thrilled to be marking the global day of generosity known as Giving Tuesday, as all donations made to LACASA through December 31, 2024 will be matched dollar for dollar by an anonymous donor.



“In a time when the need for our services continues to grow, it’s so heartening and so critical that community members can double their impact,” said LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt. “Every dollar donated will help ensure that survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence receive the care, resources, and support they need to rebuild their lives.”



LACASA provides a comprehensive range of services, including a Crisis Shelter, a 24/7 Helpline, counseling, legal advocacy, prevention and outreach programs, and a nationally certified Children’s Advocacy Center, all under one roof. As an independent nonprofit, LACASA relies on the generosity of the community to offer all of these services free of charge. The funds raised through this campaign will help LACASA cement its legacy and help even more survivors and their families on their journey to healing and independence.



“We know these are especially challenging time for the ever-growing number of families and children we serve,” said Schrandt. “Your support ensures that no one has to face these challenges alone.”



Donations to LACASA can be made online by clicking the link below, by mail, or in person during regular business hours at 1920 Tooley Rd., Howell, MI 48855. Every gift made between now and December 31 will be matched, doubling the impact of every contribution.