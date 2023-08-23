Double Lane, Ramp Closures On I-96 In Brighton Area Monday

August 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists should brace for a double-lane freeway and ramp closure next week in the Brighton area.





A double-lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-96 at Grand River, exit 145.



The closure is scheduled to be in effect on Monday, from roughly 9am to 4pm.



Additionally, the eastbound Grand River ramp to eastbound I-96 will also be closed. That ramp closure will also be in effect from 9am to 4pm on Monday.



Delays should be expected and alternate routes are advised.