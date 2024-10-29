Double Lane Closures on I-96 in Howell Area

October 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Tuesday evening, MDOT closed two lanes of westbound I-96 from Chilson Road to Dorr Road until 3am Wednesday to "move the temporary barrier and set up a winter shutdown configuration in Howell."



At 10am Wednesday, two lanes of eastbound I-96, west of Chilson, will be closed until noon.



Then at 6pm Wednesday, two lanes of eastbound I-96 will close between Dorr Road and Chilson Road, until 3am Thursday.



Meanwhile, the I-96 off ramp to exit 141 remains closed.