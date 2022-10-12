Double Lane Closures On I-96 This Weekend

October 12, 2022

Jessica Mathews





Local motorists can expect to encounter some delays if traveling on I-96 in the Howell area this weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing two lanes of westbound I-96 from Mason Road to Chilson Road. The closure starts at around 8pm Friday and will be in effect until roughly 6am Monday.



MDOT University Region Spokesman Aaron Jenkins tells WHMI it’s a patching project that involves maintenance work and concrete pavement repairs. He says it was scheduled over the course of two weekends and they finished the first on October 2nd. Jenkins says the project should be finished up this weekend, although everything is weather dependent.



Delays are anticipated and Jenkins says they recommend motorists seek alternate routes. He says they also ask that motorists keep an eye out for crews in the construction zone. While the project might be an inconvenience for a short time now, Jenkins says once it’s done there will be a much smoother ride and safer driving surface.