Double Lane Closure & Stage Change On I-96 Postponed

October 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lane closure and stage change have been postponed for the I-96 project in the Howell area.



The eastbound I-96 double lane closure and stage change detailed below has been postponed and is now scheduled to take place next week. It was scheduled for tomorrow. MDOT says an updated schedule will be posted as soon as possible.



As for the general stage change, eastbound I-96 will have a double lane closure from Chilson Road to Dorr Road. Upon completion of that double lane closure, two lanes of eastbound I-96 will be maintained on the newly constructed eastbound I-96 roadbed. A single left lane closure will remain in place until mid-November.



A link to updates on the I-96 project page is provided.