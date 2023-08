Double Lane Closure On I-96 In Howell Area This Weekend

August 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists can expect to encounter delays on I-96 in the Howell area this weekend.



A double lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-96 from Chilson Road to Dorr Road.



The closure is expected to start around 8pm Friday and will be in effect through 6am Monday morning.



MDOT says motorists should expect delays, plan ahead, and consider alternate routes.