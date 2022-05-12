Double Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On I-96

May 12, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people are dead following a head-on, wrong-way freeway crash.



Shortly before 2am Wednesday, Livingston County Central Dispatch was advised by Ingham County Central Dispatch of a wrong-way driver.



A 2014 black Audi A5 was traveling east on I-96 in the westbound lane of travel and entered Livingston County at 1:53am. The Sheriff’s Office says at 1:57am, the Audi struck a 2011 Buick Regal head-on that was traveling west in the westbound lane. The crash occurred near the 132-mile marker west of Highland Road.



The driver of the Audi, a 29-year-old Iowa man, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS.



The driver of the Buick, a 30-year-old Lansing woman, was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she passed away.



Two rear-seat passengers in the Buick, female Lansing residents ages 28 and 4, were also transported to U of M Hospital by the Howell Area Fire Department. Both were admitted in stable condition.



Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The 4-year-old passenger was restrained in a child safety seat. It’s unknown if the rear seat passenger was wearing her seat belt.



The freeway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation and cleanup.



Preliminary investigation showed alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Livingston County Ambulance, Howell Area Fire Department, and MDOT.