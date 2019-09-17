Dorr Road To Close Between Grand River & Herbst Thursday

September 17, 2019

A portion of Dorr Road in Genoa Township will be shut down this week.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Dorr Road between Grand River and Herbst will be closed Thursday from 8am to 6pm. Crews will be replacing a cross tube under Dorr Road, which involves excavating and paving.



The road will be completely closed to through traffic. Local traffic will still have access and signs advising of the closure are in place. (JM)