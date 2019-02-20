DoorDash Launches In Livingston County

February 20, 2019

Residents in some Livingston County communities who don’t feel like venturing out into the cold for food now have another option.



The on-demand food delivery service DoorDash launched in Livingston County last Wednesday. A company spokeswoman told WHMI they are currently serving Howell and Brighton in Livingston County, as well as South Lyon. The company will be launching new markets in Milford and Fenton in the near future. Mailers we received by some local residents last week. Those interested download an app or go online, enter their address, choose a restaurant and order food to be delivered. So far a number of local restaurants are participating, along with fast food and national chain restaurants.



The company is currently hiring Dashers in Livingston County to support the restaurant demand. That information can be found through the link below, along with details for restaurants looking to participate. Facebook photo. (JM)