DoorDash Driver Charged in Road Rage Assault on 75-Year-Old Wixom Man

January 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Wixom Police report a DoorDash driver admitted to striking a 75-year-old man during a confrontation the evening of Sunday, December 28, in the area of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive.



The victim was said to be in intensive care at last check.



According to police, officers responded to reports of an elderly man found unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway.



While officers were providing aid alongside Wixom Fire Department personnel, investigators learned the victim had confronted a DoorDash driver about speeding through the neighborhood.



The driver was later identified as 40-year-old Ryan Turner of Wixom.



Turner later turned himself in at the Wixom Police Department and admitted to being confronted by the victim. He told investigators he felt threatened and struck the man once with a closed fist.



Authorities say the blow caused the victim to fall backward, strike his head on the roadway, and lose consciousness.



Turner then drove away, leaving the victim in the street.



The investigation remains ongoing.