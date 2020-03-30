Donations To Benefit Local Food-Based Nonprofits

March 30, 2020

A local investment firm and a nonprofit organization have teamed up to make a pair of donations to groups working to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.



Executive Wealth Management of Brighton and Fund A Life NFP announced donations of $4,000 each to both The Torch & Torch 180 in Fowlerville and Bountiful Harvest in Brighton. This round of funding was funded by Michael Chechel, Managing Director at Executive Wealth Management, and Mark Howell, leader of Fund A Life NFP, who each donated $4,000.



Specifically, the areas that The Torch & Torch 180 will focus on are:



• Delivering food to community

• Providing free food and groceries to community

• Providing hot take home meals



Specifically, the areas that Bountiful Harvest focus on are:



• Supply meals during this time of crisis

• Delivery service with help of volunteers to provide food to seniors, vets and all clients

• Supplying school kids with a weeks’ worth of breakfasts and lunches

• Food pick up for those in need



Fund a Life NFP is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Brighton with a mission to help individuals and families overcome emotional and financial obstacles caused by major life-altering circumstances.