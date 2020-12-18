Donations Still Being Accepted For Toys For Tots

December 18, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Although the clock is ticking, there is still time to make a donation for the Livingston County Toys for Tots program.



Each year, the Marine Corps League teams up with the Salvation Army of Livingston County to hold the Toys for Tots campaign. Livingston County Coordinator Gary Dunn, speaking Wednesday during Brighton Ford’s annual Toys for Tots collection event, says while the official deadline to donate toys to the dozens of collection boxes throughout the county has passed, they will still accept them for the next few days. "We'll still take up through the 23rd. They can take them to 3600 E. Grand River (in Genoa Township) which is the old Dick's (Sporting Goods) or SWAT (Elite Sports) building, next to Speedway."



Dunn says that with the pandemic they were expecting a greater need than normal this year, but have been surprised that isn't the case. He called it "unbelievable" and said he was ta a loss to explain it. However, Dunn says they also want to be prepared if there is a last minute surge, so donations are still greatly appreciated.



Details can be found here.