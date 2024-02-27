Donations Sought to Enhance Livingston Co Veterans Memorial

February 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The keepers of Livingston County's Veterans Memorial are seeking donations to make some enhancements to the monument, which was first built in the 1940's to honor local residents who sacrificed their lives to war.



"We plan to add six black granite stones displaying the emblems of the U.S. military branches, along with lighting improvements," says Ramon Baca, director of Livingston County Veterans Services.



To make this happen by Veterans’ Day 2024, we need to raise $10,000 by April to place the order.”



The entire project is estimated at $25,000.



Follow the link below to donate.