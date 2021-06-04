Donations Sought For 20th Annual Backpacks For Kids Drive

June 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual campaign and event that aims to help make school in the fall easier for families in need is underway – although it will operate a bit differently again due to the pandemic.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency (Livingston ESA) is gearing up for the 20th annual “Backpacks for Kids” project. The goal of the project is to provide Livingston County students whose families are experiencing financial difficulties with basic school supplies at no cost.



Organizers say Livingston County residents, local businesses, and community groups continue to be very generous in their support of the project. It was said to be because of that generosity that last year over 1,000 Livingston County students received backpacks filled with basic school supplies. This year’s “Backpacks for Kids/ Connect for Kids” will be a drive-through event similar to last year and will take place at the Livingston ESA Education Center on August 12th.



Additional event details will be provided at a later date but items and monetary donations are currently being sought. Those can be dropped off through August 5th at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, located at 1425 West Grand River in Howell, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8am and 4pm throughout the summer.



For additional information, or if an organization is interested in becoming a collection site, contact Judy Paulsen at 517.540.6802, or JudyPaulsen@LivingstonESA.org.