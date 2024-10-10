Donations Pour In for WHMI's Hurricane Relief Drive

October 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A steady stream of water, new blankets, toiletries, diapers, energy bars, canned and box food, you name it, donated during Thursday's WHMI Cares -- Sending Love from The Morning Drive's Chuck and Madison to Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina.



Donations are being accepted at Howell's American Legion Post 141 off M-59 and Grand River until 5pm, or until they stop arriving.



"I brought some toiletries and paper towel. I even brought some Bibles, because the good Lord knows that this is devastation and we all pull together. It's what we're called to do," said a woman named Cleo.



"This is awesome to see all this love come in. It's great. Thank you for doing this for them. We might have to do it for Florida too, it's so bad. But it's so great to see the community come together."



Donations also came from a car load of women on their way to a funeral.



"They're human beings and they need help. We know people down there and we really want to try to help them get through whatever situation they're in."



If you couldn't make it to Howell's American Legion Post 141, there is a QR code to make monetary donations as well.