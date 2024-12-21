Donations 'Exceed Expectations' for MSP's Stuff a Blue Goose

December 21, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Police is thanking the public for the overwhelming support for their annual Stuff a Blue Goose campaign.



In a Tweet from the Michigan State Police, they collected over 12,000 toys, 11,000 pounds of non-perishable food and $50,000 to support families in need.



MSP districts and posts held their own events in the lead up to Christmas, giving the public a chance to make a donation, meet troopers and check out a “Blue Goose.” The vehicles carry the moniker because troopers were uncomfortable with the bright blue, introduced in 1954, and parodied a well-known commercial bus line from that time.



Fifth grade students from the North Dickinson County School, in the Upper Peninsula, had their own Stuff a Blue Goose event earlier this week. The students decided to donate their toys to Toys for Tots instead of participating in the annual gift exchange at the school. MSP Trooper Basanese brought his vehicle out for the students to fill, according to a Tweet from the MSP Eighth District.



Troopers also participate in Shop with a Cop every year, giving children an opportunity to pick out Christmas presents with a trooper. The event not only benefits children in need by giving them an opportunity to get Christmas presents, officials said it also allows officers from various agencies to form a connection with the community.



(photo credit: Michigan State Police)