Donation Gives DART Members High Visibility

December 14, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A generous donation will make sure that members of a local first responder support team will now stand out at emergency scenes.



The Howell Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star have purchased new Carhartt “high visibility” jackets for all 33 members of the Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team, or DART. Now in its 8th year of operation, DART is an all-volunteer, independent organization committed to the health and well-being of firefighters, EMS, local police and other First Responders at the scene of house fires and other disasters. The Order of the Eastern Star is composed of Masons and women over the age of 18 that are related to Masons which participates in a variety of social and charitable activities.



The bright yellow jackets will ensure that DART members are highly visible while on the scene of fires and other disasters in the county. According to a release by DART, the ladies of the Howell Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star felt that the new jackets will significantly increase their safety, which DART officials were extremely grateful for.