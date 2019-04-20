Donation Made To Genesis House Courtesy Of Office's "Casual Day"

A local nonprofit was the recipient of a donation from a county office’s collective generosity.



Register of Deeds Brandon Denby attended the Genesis House Clubhouse Executive Board meeting on Thursday, April 18th. He attended the lunchtime meeting with a $100 donation, courtesy of his office staff. Genesis House is a clubhouse where members receiving mental health services are given an opportunity to transition to a more active role in the community and potentially reenter the workforce. Denby and his staff participated in an in office goal to pool their donations as a “payment “ for being allowed to dress casual on Fridays.



The group decided to donate the entire amount to a different local charity whenever the amount reached one hundred dollars. In making the donation, Denby encouraged other offices and workplaces to also give locally and support their community.



Pictured above is Register of Deeds Denby, Genesis House Executive Board, Staff and two general members of the clubhouse. (JK)