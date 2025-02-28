Donation Bricks Now Available for Hartland's New Veterans Memorial

February 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Work on a new veterans memorial in Hartland Township will get underway this spring. The township already approved $175,000 to build it at Settler's Park, but now is selling memorial bricks to personalize it and make other enhancements.



"At this point, we are looking for donations from our business people and our citizens, so we can bring that rendering we have, up a notch and make it a little bit more educational for families who bring their children," said Trustee Joe Petrucci, whose idea for the memorial kickstarted the project.



The township also wants to honor its veterans from the past, including those dating back to the Civil War and Revolutionary War, who may already be memorialized at Hartland Village Cemetery.



"There's an opportunity for the public to purchase a brick in honor of one of our veterans who maybe have something at the old memorial, but we would like to have them at the new memorial as well," said Trustee Denise O'Connell.



Township officials stress the veterans memorial is open to anyone in the area who wants to honor a service member.



"Although it's a Hartland Township memorial, this is for all veterans," said Township Manager Mike Luce. "So, if you live in the community. If you're in the surrounding community, and you want to honor your loved one, your friend, whoever it may be, the ability exists for you to come in and purchase a brick for that person to be put out at the memorial."



A ribbon cutting is planned in September. Information on purchasing memorial bricks is linked below.