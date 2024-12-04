Howell Man Helps Warren Family Whose Christmas Decorations Were Stolen

December 4, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A Howell man has come to the rescue of a suburban Detroit family whose new Christmas decorations, which they had just purchased to delight and entertain their daughter, were stolen. Although the past year has been hard on the family financially, they wanted Christmas to be very special for Isabella, their 2-year-old. But then a real-life grinch came by their house to spoil the family's joy - until a Good Samaritan stepped in.



Howell resident Mike Roseman saw the story of the theft Monday night on Detroit station WXYZ-TV and was moved to do something about it. He was quoted by the TV station as saying, “Anytime you reach out and help somebody that needs help, you gotta do it.”



Roseman added that since the outdoor adornments cost the family $100 and the check was for $250, they could, in his words, “Take the rest of it and buy a gift for your daughter.” In addition, the Lowe’s home improvement chain, where the couple had bought the decorations, is giving the family a gift card to replace the loss.



The Milner family, which has a security camera in front of its Warren residence, got video of a child removing the decorations from the family’s lawn early Monday morning and then getting into a car driven by another person. The thieves were bold enough to come back twice more and gather the remainder of the lawn decorations before their car disappeared in the darkness.



Channel 7 reporter Ruta Ulcinaite went to Roseman’s home Tuesday and he gave her the $250 check to pass along to the Milners, which she did.



Dad Jason Milner told the station, ”It shows that kindness is still out there, it shows the Christmas spirit, and it makes me want to pay it forward."



The two suspects remain at large and anyone with information is asked to call the Warren Police Department.