Associated Press / news@whmi.com

Domino's Pizza Inc. on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $139.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $4.08.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.