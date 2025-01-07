Domestic Disturbance Involving Teen With Handgun Prompts Lockdown at Myers Elementary in Grand Blanc Twp.

January 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Grand Blanc Township elementary school was put on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a domestic disturbance at a nearby house.



Officers were called to a location very close to Myers Elementary School, located at Belsay and E. Hill roads, for a domestic disturbance with weapons.



Due to the close proximity of the location to the school, authorities put the school on lockdown at 8:30 a.m. as a precaution.



Further information revealed the suspect to allegedly be a 16-year-old teen from Grand Blanc. He was said to be armed with a handgun, according to a video posted by Grand Blanc Twp Police Chief William Renye on Facebook.



The suspect reportedly left the original residence for another nearby, at which point officers made contact with him and took him into custody.



Renye said the scene was no longer active and there was no threat to the public. He added that the victim from the original call didn’t have any injuries.



An investigation into where the gun came from and how it was in the possession of the teen is ongoing.



(photo credit: Grand Blanc Township Police via Facebook)