DOJ Demands '24 Detroit-Area Ballots in Latest Move for Local Election Records

April 20, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



The U.S. Department of Justice has demanded that Michigan's Wayne County turn over all its ballots from the 2024 election just weeks after it made similar requests in Georgia and Arizona.



The earlier requests were for ballots and other records from 2020, the presidential election President Donald Trump lost, while the fresh request is for the last round of voting in a swing state Trump won.



The letter, from the head of the department's Civil Rights Division, appears to be a widening of Trump's grievances over his false claims that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election while at the same time looking ahead to this fall's critical midterm election, when control of the U.S. House and Senate is in the balance.



In a statement issued Sunday joined by Michigan's Democratic governor and secretary of state, Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel derided the move as “weaponizing the Justice Department” in an attempt to “interfere in state elections.”



"If this administration wants to bring this circus to our state, my office is prepared to protect the people’s right to vote,” Nessel said.



U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon's letter, dated April 14, demanded 2024 ballots and other records from Wayne County, which includes the strongly Democratic city of Detroit. Nessel said nearly 865,000 votes were cast there in 2024.



Dhillon said the reason for the demand is to ensure no fraud occurred in the 2024 balloting, citing three instances of fraudulent votes in 2020 and a civil lawsuit filed over absentee ballot processing. According to a response by Nessel, Michigan officials identified and prosecuted the three cases and a judge dismissed the lawsuit after finding that “sinister and fraudulent motives” were alleged which were “incorrect and not credible.”



“Michigan’s elections are safe and secure," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the joint statement. “This demand is a poorly disguised attempt to justify more doubt and misinformation about our elections as well as direct federal interference.”



Michigan officials' failure to produce the records within 14 days of receiving the request could mean the U.S. Justice Department would seek a court order, but Nessel appears in no hurry to comply. She objected to a number of issues she believes preclude a response, including the age of the fraud incidents cited, how rare such cases are and that the request was made of Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett, while ballots are in the possession of 43 local clerks across the county.



An emailed request for comment from Garrett did not receive an immediate reply.



Federal pressure yielded election records in the earlier swing states. The FBI, acting on a search warrant signed by a judge, in January searched the election office of heavily Democratic Fulton County, Georgia, which has been a target of election conspiracy theories related to Trump's 2020 loss. Fulton County officials have since been in court attempting to regain possession of the seized records.



A grand jury subpoena last month forced the Arizona state Senate to turn over to the FBI records related to a contentious audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix. Democrats in the state criticized the GOP Senate president for complying, noting he is aware of multiple reviews, independent investigations and legal challenges over the election that have shown no evidence of widespread fraud.