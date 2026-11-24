Dog With Trap Stuck On Its Face Rescued After Large Search Effort

November 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A dog with a metal trap on its face has been safely rescued after a lengthy community search effort.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it has taken possession of the dog and is working in conjunction with Livingston County Animal Control.



The dog was being transported to a vet, with the location undisclosed.



An urgent search has been underway across the Howell and Fowlerville areas for the dog that had reportedly been roaming with a trap stuck on its face for nearly a month.



Local authorities, public safety officials, volunteers, animal rescue organizations and residents have all been working to locate the dog for the last couple days.



The dog was actually located Monday but efforts to safely capture and sedate the animal were unsuccessful, as it was said to be extremely frightened and was running away from anyone attempting to approach it.



Further details have not yet been released.