Dog Found In Dumpster Euthanized Due To Medical Issues

April 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A sad ending to a sad story.



Norman, the neglected dog found in a dumpster, had to be euthanized due to medical and health issues.



Ann Arbor Police were called to the 3000 block of Wolverine Drive after someone found a dog in a dumpster in late March. The Washtenaw County Animal Control assisted officers in removing him safely from the dumpster, before being transported to the Humane Society of Huron Valley to receive medical treatment. At the time, Wendy Welch, Marketing and Communications Director for HSHV, told WHMI the dog was “very sweet.”



The Humane Society posted the following on social media:



Along with several painful medical issues showing a history of neglect, poor Norman came in with a very large tumor on his left side. We were hopeful it was benign or could be safely removed. Sadly, neither was true.



We are so sorry to share that despite our every effort, his condition was beyond what we could heal or even make comfortable, and we made the difficult decision to ease his suffering through humane euthanasia.



At HSHV, we fight for every animal. We believe each life matters, and we do everything in our power to save them —regardless of their condition or past. Your generous support makes that possible. Because of you, Norman’s final moments were spent in warmth and kindness, surrounded by skilled and loving humans. Because of you, we can continue to rescue, protect, and advocate for animals in need.



Thank you for standing with us, for believing in our mission, and for making a difference in the lives of animals who have no one else. We are so grateful to have you as part of our compassionate community.”



The case is still being investigated by Ann Arbor Police.



Anyone who may recognize Norman is asked to call (734) 794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.