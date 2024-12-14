Driver Injured, Dog Dies In Semi-Truck Fire

December 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A driver was injured and a dog perished in a semi-truck explosion and fire at a busy truck stop in Scio Township, near Dexter.



The incident occurred at the TA Travel Center Truck Stop off Baker Road in early December shortly before 3am.



Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde told The Sun Times News that a person was inside of the cab in the sleeper area of the semi when it caught fire – adding there were several propane tanks in the cab that exploded.



The person was able to get out but did suffer burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Houde told the Times “Unfortunately, the owner’s dog perished in the fire. It appeared that the owner was living in the truck at the time.”



The Dexter Area Fire Department assisted on scene and the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.



Photo: Google Street View