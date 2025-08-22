Does Novi Have a Cougar?

August 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Novi residents are wondering if there’s a cougar wandering the area.



A Facebook post to the City of Novi Community Forum page said that a cougar was spotted in the area of West Road and W. Park Drive around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The person who made the post said they reported the sighting to the DNR after it walked in front of them from one side of the street to the other.



The post included that there is a large wetland in the area.



“It was on the smaller size but had a long tail with black on the end, probably around 40 pounds or more,” the post said. They believed it was a juvenile based on the size.



They tried to get a photo of the animal, but by the time they were able to get over to the location, there were only two deer that were standing very still.



Cougar sightings are becoming more frequent, with the last confirmed sighting happening in January. Most confirmed sightings are in the Upper Peninsula, but one was confirmed in Bath Township in 2017. Cougar cubs were confirmed for the first time in over a century in March.



The Novi sighting hasn't been confirmed by officials at this time.



(photo credit: MDNR)