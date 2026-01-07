Doe Derby Donates Nearly 50 Deer to Gleaners

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Livingston County's very first Doe Derby donates nearly 4,000 pounds of venison to Gleaners of Southeast Michigan.



This year's event collected a total of 48 deer. Drop off was over the weekend at Van Gilder Farms.



The event helps reduce crop damage, minimizes car/deer collisions, and supplies local protein to those facing food insecurity. Matt Graham, Vice President of the Livingston County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, says the event is a win-win.



Graham also says there's a way for hunters to help all year long through the Department of Natural Resource's Hunters Feeding Michigan program. A link to learn more about the program is posted below.