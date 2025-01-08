Do You Want to Help Train MSP Troopers? Volunteers Needed for Civilian Actor Program

January 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Police is looking for volunteers to be part of the Civilian Actor Program for the upcoming Trooper Recruit School.



In a statement, the MSP said they want a diverse pool of volunteers that is reflective of the state’s population, which will best prepare recruits to serve Michigan communities.



“We have had great success with our Civilian Actor Program in previous trooper recruitment schools,” Col. James F. Grady II, Director of the MSP, said. “Involving members of the public in recruit training allows the recruits, in a controlled setting, to experience more realistic interactions with the public they will serve. It is a meaningful learning experience for everyone involved.”



The exercises will be held on various dates between Feb. 12 to May 8 at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing and at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek on May 21 and 22.



Volunteers are needed for the following scenarios:



- Traffic stops and/or arrests

- Domestic violence

- Civil disputes

- Larceny

- Retail fraud



To be selected, volunteers need to be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, complete all sections of the application and agree to a criminal background check. People selected will be required to complete a class prior to participating, consisting of legal instruction, role player responsibilities, role player safety, scenario introduction and scenario practice.



Applications can be submitted through the link below until Jan. 15. Those who have participated previously don’t need to reapply. Those selected will get a confirmation email with additional instructions for the Civilian Actor Program class registration, which will be held in February, and recruit training exercise registration.