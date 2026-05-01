"Do It For Dan" Memorial Bicycle Ride This Sunday

May 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A memorial ride this weekend will honor the life of a local bicyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle while also raising safety awareness.



Go Liv Co – Horal Family Foundation will host the 8th Annual “Do It For Dan” Memorial Ride this Sunday, May 5th.



Dan Horal died tragically while cycling in the Island Lake Recreation Area in 2019. He was hit by a distracted driver on April 24th, and died as a result of his injuries two days later.



After Dan’s passing, Hometown Bicycles in Brighton organized the “Do It for Dan” (DIFD) Memorial Ride. That initial event brought together over 500 people to complete the ride Dan was never able to finish.



After the inaugural event, the annual ride was established to remember Dan, promote safe cycling, and create awareness to safely “share the road”.



The Foundation’s intention to turn the tragedy into a positive and prevent another cyclist/motorist/family/friend from the same horrific experience.



Registration is encouraged, via the provided link.



Those looking to attend should arrive at 2:30pm at the Green Oak Village Place Mall over by the trailhead near JC Penny. Announcements start at 2:45pm, and the ride/event kicks off at 3pm with a mass start.