DNR Encouraging Residents To Stay Safe Outdoors This Holiday Season

December 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking Livingston County residents and others to stay safe while the exploring the outdoors in this cold, winter season.



Several winter activities are available to Michigan residents during the holiday season, and the DNR is reminding everyone be responsible while doing do, and offering tips to help.



Perhaps most important is regardless of the winter activity, check, dress, and pack for the weather. The DNR recommends wearing light layers that can be easily added to or removed, recognizing that it is possible to overheat even during the winter. If you’re going to a remote area, bring appropriate equipment such as a flash light, rope, or ice picks. Take water and snacks, along with a communication device that receives service in hard to reach places. Snowmobile operators between the ages of 12 and 16 are required to obtain a state-approved snowmobile safety certificate to operate without a legal guardian or to cross a highway or street. Also, always drive sober and at safe speeds. If you plan to be around ice, the DNR warns that there is no reliable way to test ice thickness, and so use extreme caution.



Lt. Tom Wanless with the DNR says, in a release, people often get caught up in the excitement of the moment and overlook general winter safety, and that they want everyone to keep safety in mind this winter season.