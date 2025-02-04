DNR Hosting Free Winter Fishing Weekend

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Anglers and other enthusiasts can enjoy a Free Fishing Weekend later this month, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



Two days twice a year, the DNR says anglers and others can enjoy one of Michigan's premier outdoor activities – fishing - for free.



The winter Free Fishing Weekend is February 15th and 16th.



All fishing license fees will be waived for those two days, and a Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites.



The DNR reminds that all fishing regulations will still apply, and those taking part should review ice safety tips before heading out.