DNR: Volunteer Stewardship Workdays Offered at State Parks

January 31, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages residents to volunteer at their local state park next month.



In February, several state parks in southern Michigan will host stewardship workdays, where volunteers can sign-up to remove invasive plants found in local ecosystems.



In the WHMI listening area, workdays will take place:

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Pinckney Recreation Area (Washtenaw County).

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Island Lake Recreation Area (Livingston County).

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Highland Recreation Area (Oakland County).



Other workdays across the state include:

• 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Bald Mountain Recreation Area (Oakland County).

• 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Warren Dunes State Park (Berrien County).

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Waterloo Recreation Area (Jackson County).

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Muskegon State Park (Muskegon County).

• 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Fort Custer Recreation Area (Kalamazoo County).

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Saugatuck Dunes State Park (Allegan County).

• 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon County).

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at Yankee Springs Recreation Area (Barry County).



Additionally, if you enjoy camping, volunteers are needed to help answer visitor questions, plan activities, and help with light maintenance duties. In exchange for a total commitment of about 30 hours per week, campsite and slip fees are waived.



More details about each workday and how to register can be found on the DNR volunteer events calendar in the provided link.