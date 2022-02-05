Volunteers Sought For Invasive Species Cleanup

February 5, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Volunteers are being sought to help rid several local state parks of pesky invasive species this month, including one opportunity tomorrow.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting a Volunteer Stewardship Workday, Sunday, at the Brighton Recreation Area from 10am to 1pm. The public is invited to help remove invasive species that will otherwise take over the existing prairie remnants. Those interested should meet at the trailhead on Teahen Road where there are two pull-off parking spots. The DNR recognizes that most participants will need to park along the road.



Two more opportunities like this are also available, locally, in February. On the 13th, the DNR will be at Island Lake State Park to clear out invasive shrubs. Volunteers for that event will meet at the Riverbend Picnic Area parking lot at 10am. Then on February 27th, a Volunteer Stewardship Workday will be held at the Pinckney Recreation Area. Those interested should meet at the Halfmoon lake parking lot on Hankerd Road for cutting invasive shrubs to protect the Hankerd dry sand prairie. Long sleeves, long pants, and closed toe shoes are highly recommended for all of these events.



For more information, to register to volunteer, or to seek even more opportunities to do so across the state, visit this link: https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_11859_62524---,00.html?utm_campaign=get%20involved%20feb%202022&utm_medium=digest&utm_source=govdelivery



(Photo: Michigan DNR)