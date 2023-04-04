DNR Stocks Trout In Huron River & Spring Mill Pond

April 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Anyone fishing the Huron River at two local state recreation areas could soon benefit from late-March trout-stocking efforts.



Michigan Department of Natural Resources crews have stocked approximately 3,000 adult trout at the Proud Lake Recreation Area in the Milford area and the Spring Mill Pond at the Island Lake Recreation Area. The fish were retired broodstock from the state's fish hatcheries.



The Huron River - downstream of the Proud Lake Dam in Oakland County - received approximately 1,200 brown trout and 1,200 rainbow trout, all ranging in sizes from 14 inches to 19 inches.



The Spring Mill Pond in Livingston County received approximately 220 brown trout and 400 rainbow trout, also ranging in size from 14 inches to 19 inches. The DNR also stocked a total of 1,550 yearling rainbow trout; 900 in the Huron River and 650 in Spring Mill Pond.



The MDNR says anglers should be aware that some portion of these yearlings will be smaller at first than the minimum size limit of 8 inches.



Special regulations apply for anglers interested in targeting those trout:

The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing October 1st through March 31st. From April 1st through April 28th, anglers are limited to flies-only, catch-and-release fishing. The exception is that children under 12 during that time period may keep one trout that meets the 8-inch minimum size limit and is under 12 inches.



The Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15th through March 31st. From April 1st through April 28th, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.



Beginning April 29th on both bodies of water, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.



The DNR reminds that the Huron River is under a “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory from N. Wixom Road downstream to where the river crosses I-275 in Wayne County due to elevated PFAS levels in fish. The main source substances tied to the contamination in Norton Creek has been addressed, but the DNR says the advisory is still in place as PFAS levels remain high in many fish.



The DNR noted the trout do not reside in the Huron River for long periods of time and touching the fish or water is not considered a health concern.



The Spring Mill Pond is not connected to the Huron River and not affected by the consumption advisory.



In all, the area’s “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory includes Norton Creek, Hubbell Pond, also known as Mill Pond, and Kent Lake in Oakland County; Gallagher, Loon, Ore, Strawberry, Whitewood and Zukey Lakes in Livingston County; Base Line and Portage Lakes on the Livingston/Washtenaw County line; Argo, Barton and Geddes ponds and Ford Lake in Washtenaw County; and Belleville Lake in Wayne County.



More information on the Huron River “Do Not Eat” advisory is available in the provided link.