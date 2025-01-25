DNR: Hundreds Of Summer Park Worker Jobs Available

January 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





We might be in the deep depths of winter now but before you know it; summer, sunshine, and 80-degree days will return.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says hundreds of summer park worker jobs are available and is encouraging people to apply.



The DNR invites job seekers to join their team of 1,300 summer park workers in Michigan state parks, boating facilities, and other outdoor spaces. Workers will welcome visitors, register campers, and contribute to the upkeep of facilities such as cleaning and mowing. Hourly rates begin at $15.25.



The DNR says the jobs offer an opportunity to “connect with nature, meet incredible people and gain valuable skills in customer service, teamwork and outdoor recreation”.



Many DNR employees were said to have started their careers as summer park workers and have since transitioned to fulfilling roles as rangers, park supervisors, accountant assistants, trail coordinators, and more.



The DNR says it takes less than five minutes to complete an online interest form. That form and more information are available in the links provided.