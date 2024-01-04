DNR: Spring Turkey License Application Period Now Open

January 4, 2024

April O'Neil



Michigan's Spring Turkey License Application Period is now open to hunters.



Applications for the 2024 spring turkey hunting season are $5 and can be purchased at any license agent, online at eLicense or through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.



From Jan. 1 – Feb. 1, you can apply for one limited-quota license valid for a specific spring turkey hunt unit during specific season dates. You must be at least 10 years old or have a mentored youth hunting license to apply.



Drawing results will be available March 11.



Michigan's 2024 spring turkey hunting season takes place from Apr. 20 through Jun. 7.



Spring turkey season dates are determined by a formula and each year, the season starts on the second to last Saturday in April. The hunt continues for a specific number of days thereafter, as defined in the Wildlife Conservation Order.



Official season dates and regulations in the 2024 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations Summary can be found at the provided link. For questions about applying for a spring turkey license, call 517-284-9453 (WILD).