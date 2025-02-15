DNR Urges Holiday Weekend Snowmobile Safety

February 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With many people taking advantage of Presidents Day – a federal and state holiday in Michigan – to enjoy a three-day weekend and bountiful snowmobile conditions, the Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to “Ride Right” and put safety first.



As of early February, there have already been 10 snowmobile fatalities during the 2024-2025 riding season.



The DNR’s Ride Right snowmobile safety campaign urges riders to operate at a safe speed, sober, and on the right side of the trail.



Cpl. Mike Hearn, snowmobile and off-road vehicle specialist with the DNR Law Enforcement Division, said “Unfortunately, many of the fatalities we see are related to factors that could have been avoided: speed, primarily, such as taking a corner too fast, not being able to stop in time and colliding into a tree, vehicle or another rider”.



Additional Ride Right snowmobile safety tips include:



•Riding within the limits of your snowmobile and your own abilities.

•Not exceeding the abilities of your group’s least experienced rider.

•Always wearing a helmet.

•Keeping headlights on while riding.

•Keeping a safe distance from the rider in front of you.

•Operating with extreme caution in reduced visibility.

•Only transporting passengers if the snowmobile is manufactured to do so.

•Coming to a complete stop before crossing intersections.



If riding on or near the ice, check the ice before riding on it and watch for pressure cracks or other signs of water as you continue to ride. Just because the ice is strong in one area doesn’t mean it will have the same thickness or strength in other places.



Additional ice safety tips include:



•Keeping ice picks in an accessible spot, such as in a chest pocket.

•Not relying on what others tell you regarding ice conditions; check the ice for yourself.

•Using a spud, auger, stick or axe to check the ice before you go on it.

In Michigan, all snowmobile operators ages 12 through 16 are required to obtain a Michigan-approved snowmobile safety certificate to operate without a legal guardian or to cross a highway or street.



Earn a snowmobile safety certificate, locate areas to ride or purchase a trail permit via the bottom link.