DNR Promotes Snowmobile Safety With Expected Snowy Forecast

January 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County snowmobilers and others across the state are finally getting their wish.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says while Mother Nature hasn't delivered the amount of snow we're used to seeing by this time of the season, the weather forecast is calling for snow across the state over the next several days – resulting in some stellar riding conditions very soon.



State-designated trails are open December 1st through March 31st and grooming occurs when there is enough snow on the ground.



Michigan's snowmobile program is 100% funded by trail permit and registration dollars, which help pay for trail grooming and signage; bridges, culverts, and grading; trailhead maintenance and more.



The DNR in cooperation with several partners, including the Michigan Snowmobile & ORV Association, recently released a new Ride Right safety campaign video. A link is provided.



The new video was created to help instruct snowmobilers about the importance of "leading right." The DNR encourages snowmobilers to view the video and share it with others.



Officials say over the past couple of winters, increased concern has been raised over novice or less-experienced snowmobilers being able to keep pace with riding group leaders. In some cases, the riders trying to keep pace have gone beyond their operating abilities and have been severely injured or killed.



DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin said they want group leaders to think about the experience level of the snowmobilers in their groups and they want to do all they can to try to prevent injuries and fatalities.



During the 2022-23 snowmobile season, there were 204 reported crashes including 19 fatalities - of which 63% involved drugs or alcohol.



The "lead right" initiative is a component of the Ride Right snowmobile and off-road vehicle safety campaign, which has been promoted for several winters.



Katie Gervasi, communications representative for the DNR's Law Enforcement Division, said "By reminding riders to slow down, ride sober, within the abilities of themselves and their machines and on the right side of the trail, we hope to reduce snowmobile operator injuries and fatalities."