DNR Reports Washtenaw County’s First CWD-Positive Wild Deer

March 12, 2025

Washtenaw is now the 15th Michigan county where chronic wasting disease has been identified in the wild deer population, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. An adult buck found acting ill in Salem Township recently tested positive for CWD.



According to a press release from MDNR, "Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which works with the DNR to identify CWD in Michigan’s wild deer herd, confirmed the CWD finding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, in Ames, Iowa, also confirmed the test result."



CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, elk and moose. The disease is chronic, slow developing, and spreads slowly across the landscape. To date, CWD has also been detected in wild deer in the following Michigan counties: Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm and Ogemaw.



While this is the first positive in Washtenaw County, 39 deer in neighboring Jackson County have tested positive for CWD.



“The expansion of chronic wasting disease to Washtenaw County is consistent with the slow spread we’ve seen throughout Michigan,” said Chad Fedewa, acting DNR deer, elk and moose management specialist. “This case was identified thanks to a resident who saw a deer that appeared ill and reported it to us. Every piece of data is valuable in helping us make science-based decisions to support Michigan’s wildlife. We are grateful that Michigan residents value deer and stay engaged in this way.”



Since chronic wasting disease was first detected in wild deer in 2015, over 109,000 deer have been tested for CWD in Michigan. In total, more than 143,000 wild deer have been tested through DNR surveillance efforts that started in 2002, with 261 CWD-positive deer identified. In addition, since direct hunter submissions of deer to the MSU laboratory began in 2020, just over 3,000 submitted samples have yielded 55 additional confirmed positives.



To date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people. However, as a precaution, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that infected animals not be consumed as food by either humans or domestic animals.



Hunters should take precautions when field-dressing or processing a deer. This includes wearing rubber gloves, minimizing contact with the deer’s brain and spinal tissue, and washing hands with soap and warm water after handling any parts of the carcass.



Proper disposal of a deer carcass is critical to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease. Deer carcasses and parts should go directly to a landfill or be disposed of through regular bagged trash pickup. Deer harvested from known CWD areas should never be disposed of on the landscape.



For more information on chronic wasting disease at the link below.