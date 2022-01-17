DNR Releases New 10-Year Trails Plan

January 17, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Outdoor enthusiasts can now view the new statewide trails plan that stretches out for the next decade.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has issued the 2022-2032 Michigan DNR Trails Plan, sharing its strategies and management of the over 13,000-miles of state-designated trails and pathways that are used for hiking, biking, horseback riding, off-roading, snowmobiling, and more. The plan was developed around the concept of “explore, connect, sustain,” recognizing the evolution of diverse trail opportunities on Michigan’s many public lands and bodies of water.



DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said, in a release, that Michigan’s trails have had a consistently positive impact on residents’ quality of life, state tourism, and the economy. He said their value has become even more apparent during the pandemic. Olson went on to praise the new plan for taking a more holistic approach that considers all trail users’ needs and wants, recognizing the history and impact of interpretive trails, and aims to create greater equity of access.



The 10-year plan also aims to build new partnerships and leverage existing ones that advance a regional management approach the considers multiple trail uses within regions.



View the plan through the link below.