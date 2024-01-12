DNR Reaches Fundraising Goal to Increase Accessibility at State Parks

January 12, 2024

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that a fundraising goal has been reached in an effort to increase accessibility at State Park facilities.



The DNR reached a $400,000 funding goal to purchase track chairs for a growing number of state parks and trails. Track chairs are off-road, electronic chairs that can easily handle trails, snow, sand and even up to 8 inches of water, allowing users to explore areas of the parks that traditional wheelchairs might not reach. They are available for use at no cost.



Over the past five years, 300-plus donors have raised $444,931 to purchase track chairs at some 15 locations around the state, with 10 additional locations soon to receive chairs.



Michigan now has more track chairs for public use than any other state parks and recreation system in the nation.



Support has come from DNR partner organizations, including Kali’s Cure for Paralysis Foundation, Safari Club International, Family Hope Foundation, and Friends of Ludington and Grand Haven state parks and Island Lake Recreation Area.



Campers and boaters who contributed an additional $2 when making their reservations also helped the DNR reach its fundraising goal.



Donations can be made at the provided link.