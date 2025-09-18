DNR: Prescribed Burn in Highland Twp

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Encouraging the growth of native prairie plants is the object of a prescribed burn scheduled Thursday in Oakland County's Highland Township.



The 69-acre burn also will reduce shrubs and trees in the area. Start time is around 1 p.m.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.



For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit the link below.