DNR Prescribed Burn in Dexter Twp

April 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A prescribed burn is scheduled Thursday in Washtenaw counties.



The burn and estimated start time:



• 11 a.m.: 202 acres in Dexter Township to reduce shrubs and conifers to provide habitat needed for eastern massassauga rattlesnakes.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.



For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit the link below.